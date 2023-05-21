Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (28-17) going head-to-head against the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at 1:35 PM (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (0-2) for the Braves and George Kirby (5-2) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (200 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

