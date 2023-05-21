Mariners vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
George Kirby will be on the mound for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.
Mariners vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-115
|-105
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 contests.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Seattle is 6-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 45 games with a total.
- The Mariners have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|12-11
|7-8
|15-14
|15-17
|7-5
