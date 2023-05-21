How to Watch the Mariners vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Sunday at Truist Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 200 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.190 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Kirby (5-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.
- Kirby will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
