Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Sunday at Truist Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 200 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.190 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Kirby (5-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Kirby will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller

