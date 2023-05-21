The Atlanta Braves (28-17) and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 21 at Truist Park, with Jared Shuster getting the nod for the Braves and George Kirby taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-115). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 24 (64.9%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won six of 12 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

