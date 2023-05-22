Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (22-24) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-38) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-2) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (1-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 202 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule