Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 20th in MLB play with 48 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (202 total runs).

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle's 3.62 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Castillo has three quality starts this year.

Castillo is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras

