How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 20th in MLB play with 48 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (202 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.62 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Castillo has three quality starts this year.
- Castillo is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Roansy Contreras
