In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Luis Castillo will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (22-24) as they square off against the Oakland Athletics (10-38), who will answer with Kyle Muller. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -300 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +240. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-3, 7.71 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 16 out of the 30 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 21.7%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 3rd Win AL West +700 - 4th

