Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics square off at T-Mobile Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (2-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 30th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 8 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.337/.540 on the year.

Kelenic will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

France Stats

Ty France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .253/.327/.360 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has recorded 40 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .284/.391/.567 slash line on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 54 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .287/.350/.383 so far this year.

Ruiz takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1

