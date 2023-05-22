The Seattle Mariners (22-24) and Oakland Athletics (10-38) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Athletics a series loss to the Astros.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-2) for the Mariners and Kyle Muller (1-3) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-3, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.31 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

The Athletics will send Muller (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .349 to opposing hitters.

Muller does not have a quality start yet this season.

Muller is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.