How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to get to John Brebbia when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 63 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 219 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.
- Twins batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.42 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.172).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 65 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Ober is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Ober is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Brebbia will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Miami Marlins.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|-
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Corbin Burnes
