Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .232 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (30.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.02).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
