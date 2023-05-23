On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 36 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), including five multi-run games (11.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 24 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings