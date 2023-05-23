The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in baseball, slugging .379.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (213 total).

The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Marco Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Gonzales is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Gonzales enters the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.