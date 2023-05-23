How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in baseball, slugging .379.
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (213 total).
- The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.180).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marco Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Gonzales is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.
- Gonzales enters the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Roansy Contreras
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
