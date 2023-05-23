Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .239 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.02 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Medina (0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
