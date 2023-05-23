On Tuesday, Ty France (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .260 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • France has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.02).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.