J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
