Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 36 of 46 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (23.9%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with more than one RBI four times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 46 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
