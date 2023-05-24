Wednesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (24-24) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-40) at 9:40 PM ET on May 24. Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 victory for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (2-1) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (1-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 216 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule