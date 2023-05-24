Wednesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (24-24) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-40) at 9:40 PM ET on May 24. Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 victory for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (2-1) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (1-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
  • The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.
  • Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 216 (4.5 per game).
  • The Mariners have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Braves L 6-2 Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
May 20 @ Braves W 7-3 Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
May 21 @ Braves L 3-2 George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
May 22 Athletics W 11-2 Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
May 23 Athletics W 3-2 Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
May 24 Athletics - Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
May 25 Athletics - Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
May 26 Pirates - George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
May 27 Pirates - Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
May 28 Pirates - Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
May 29 Yankees - Bryce Miller vs Nestor Cortes Jr.

