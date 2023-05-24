Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners head into the third of a four-game series against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Run Line
Favorite Run Line Odds
Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-275
|+220
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 18 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).
- Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.
- Seattle has played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-24-1).
- The Mariners have collected a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-12
|12-12
|7-9
|17-14
|16-17
|8-6
