Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Ken Waldichuk when he starts for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB action with 52 total home runs.

Seattle is slugging .379, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 216 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.169).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (2-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Miller is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Miller will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Nestor Cortes Jr.

