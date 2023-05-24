Bryce Miller will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (24-24) on Wednesday, May 24 against the Oakland Athletics (10-40), who will answer with Ken Waldichuk. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +230 odds to play spoiler. Seattle (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (2-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-3, 6.85 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Mariners' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-300) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.33.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Mariners went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (20.8%) in those contests.

The Athletics have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd Win AL West +800 - 4th

