The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jarred Kelenic, Esteury Ruiz and others in this game.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has put up 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .296/.348/.556 slash line so far this year.

Kelenic hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 13 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.341/.380 so far this season.

France brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 56 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.346/.378 on the season.

Ruiz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .270/.379/.541 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

