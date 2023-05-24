Wednesday, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Oakland Athletics and Austin Pruitt, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 24, when he went 1-for-1 with a double against the Red Sox.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty has a double and four walks while batting .147.
  • In five of 14 games this season, Haggerty got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
  • Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.167 AVG .000
.211 OBP .154
.167 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Pruitt starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 33-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
  • He has a 3.37 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .262 against him over his nine appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.