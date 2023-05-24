Teoscar Hernandez and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .235 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.
  • In 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has driven home a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.95).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk (1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.