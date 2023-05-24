Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .235 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.
- In 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.95).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk (1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
