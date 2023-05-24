Teoscar Hernandez and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Ken Waldichuk

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .235 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.

In 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings