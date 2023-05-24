On Wednesday, Ty France (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.

France has recorded a hit in 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 31.3% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings