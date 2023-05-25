The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In five games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 21
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
