Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
