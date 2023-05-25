The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 21 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings