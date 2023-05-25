The Boston Celtics (57-25) match up against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Heat, 116-99, on Tuesday. Tatum scored a team-high 33 points for the Celtics, and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jimmy Butler had 29 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 33 11 7 1 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 4 4 2 0 1 Derrick White 16 2 2 2 2 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 29 9 5 1 1 1 Gabe Vincent 17 1 4 0 0 1 Caleb Martin 16 4 1 0 1 2

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 27.5 10.8 4.8 1.2 1.1 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23 6.6 5.4 2 0.9 0.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.4 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.3 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.1 2.9 0.7 0.5 0 Marcus Smart BOS 13.3 4.2 5.6 0.9 0.3 2 Kyle Lowry MIA 10 3.9 5.2 1.3 1 1.5

