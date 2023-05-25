J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 28 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (40.4%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.95).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
