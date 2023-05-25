JP Sears gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics aiming to slow down Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 19 of the 33 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.6%).

Seattle has won all four games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 71.4% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-25-1).

The Mariners have covered 60% of their games this season, going 3-2-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-12 12-12 7-9 18-14 17-17 8-6

