Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 53 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 24th in baseball with a .381 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Seattle ranks 14th in runs scored with 222 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.163).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (2-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gilbert has registered five quality starts this season.

Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr.

