Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics on May 25, 2023
Esteury Ruiz and Jarred Kelenic are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Thursday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gilbert Stats
- Logan Gilbert (2-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 35th, 1.000 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.9 K/9 ranks ninth.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 20
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|6.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .289/.340/.543 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 48 hits with 13 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .261/.341/.380 so far this season.
- France heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 56 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.344/.372 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .275/.382/.544 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 24
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
