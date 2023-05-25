The Seattle Mariners (25-24) will aim to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Oakland Athletics (10-41) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (0-3, 4.99 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (2-2, 3.81 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.99 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (2-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.81, a 6.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Logan Gilbert vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 27th in MLB with 181 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 53 home runs (18th in the league).

The Athletics have gone 3-for-19 with two doubles and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

The Athletics will send Sears (0-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.

Sears is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Sears will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

JP Sears vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (53) in all of MLB. They have a collective .230 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 377 total hits and 14th in MLB play scoring 222 runs.

Sears has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out seven against the Mariners this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.