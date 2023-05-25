The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

