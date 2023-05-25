Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tom Murphy (.367 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.