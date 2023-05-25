Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 33 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
