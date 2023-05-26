J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 39 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.8%).

He has hit a home run in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 48 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

