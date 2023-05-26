Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (50) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Kelenic has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
