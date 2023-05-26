Kolten Wong -- hitting .115 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .170 with three doubles and eight walks.

In 12 of 32 games this season (37.5%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings