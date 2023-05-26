Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (26-24) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 26.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (5-3) for the Mariners and Mitch Keller (5-1) for the Pirates.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread each time.

This season, the Mariners have won 20 out of the 34 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 13-7 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 60.8% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 225 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.47).

