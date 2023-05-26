The Seattle Mariners versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Caballero and Bryan Reynolds.

The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The total is 7 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -155 +130 7 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.
  • The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.
    • Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.3.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 20 of the 34 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).
  • Seattle has a record of 13-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
  • Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-26-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Mariners have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-12 12-12 7-9 19-14 17-17 9-6

