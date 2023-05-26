In the series opener on Friday, May 26, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (26-24) face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +130 moneyline odds to win. A 7-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-3, 2.62 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.44 ERA)

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 20, or 58.8%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 13-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+350)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.