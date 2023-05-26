Oddsmakers have set player props for Ty France, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

France Stats

France has 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .266/.344/.415 on the season.

France hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.339/.534 on the year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Jarred Kelenic or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 51 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .282/.332/.481 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .265/.363/.444 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.