Storm vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Wings (1-0) go head to head with the Seattle Storm (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Storm vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|160
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|160.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|161.5
|-210
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last year.
- Wings games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.
- The Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.