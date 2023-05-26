The Seattle Storm (0-1) play the Dallas Wings (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Storm vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Wings 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.4)

Seattle (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Storm vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Seattle was 17-13-0 against the spread last season.

Out of 30 Seattle games last year, 17 hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

Last season, the Storm were fifth in the league offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (78.4 points allowed).

Seattle was ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5) last season.

The Storm were the third-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.8) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

The Storm were the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (36.1%) last season.

The Storm were the second-best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32%) last year.

Seattle attempted 62.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.6% of Seattle's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.4% were 3-pointers.

