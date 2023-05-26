Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell has three home runs and six walks while hitting .143.

Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has homered (21.4%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

Trammell has driven home a run in four games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .111 AVG .250 .333 OBP .400 .111 SLG 1.000 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 4/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

