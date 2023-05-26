On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .237.

In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 24 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings