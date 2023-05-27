On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .237.

In 56.8% of his games this season (25 of 44), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings