Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has homered in 20.4% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven home a run in 20 games this year (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (38.8%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 24
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
