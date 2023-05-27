Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:25 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 20.4% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 20 games this year (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (38.8%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
