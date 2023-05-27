Kolten Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .167 with three doubles and 10 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not homered in his 33 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 15 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings