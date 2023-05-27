Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .167 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not homered in his 33 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, May 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
