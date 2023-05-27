Mariners vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Castillo will take the mound first for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
The Pirates are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-225). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).
Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Location: Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-225
|+180
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have won two of their last three games against the spread.
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 35 total times this season. They've gone 20-15 in those games.
- Seattle has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 69.2% chance to win.
- In the 51 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).
- The Mariners have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-13
|12-12
|7-9
|19-15
|17-18
|9-6
